76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia's Center City

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 52 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke a rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia's Center City, authorities said.

The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit and was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week.

Oubre was walking near his home at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and was heading west on a street when a vehicle travelling in the same direction “at a high rate of speed” tried to turn south onto the street he was crossing. The vehicle hit him “in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror,” police said Sunday.

The car, described as silver in color, kept going south and fled the scene. Fire department medics responded and took Oubre to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital “in stable condition with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg,” police said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Examining why four pedestrians got hit on the same day in Decatur7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times near Underground Atlanta, cops say
2h ago

Credit: AP

5 things learned from the Yellow Jackets’ rough day at Clemson
1h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

3rd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Augusta
3h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

3rd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Augusta
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 things we learned after Georgia's 52-17 win over Ole Miss
3h ago
The Latest
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot...
5m ago
Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP...
7m ago
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult...
46m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top