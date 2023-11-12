76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hit by vehicle in Philly, to miss 'significant' time

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has sustained undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said, and is expected to miss significant playing time

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 36 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has sustained undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said, and is expected to miss significant playing time.

The 27-year-old Oubre was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being hit, and released a few hours later. The teams says he is not expected to miss the rest of the season, but did not provide information on his injuries.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he struck.

The Philladelphia Police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the street at Broad and Locust streets in Center City, and that he was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police said there is an active investigation into the incident.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue45m ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship game
8h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
4h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bowers returns, No. 1 Georgia routs No. 10 Ole Miss 52-17 to punctuate another SEC East...
15m ago
González, Gotham win NWSL championship after Megan Rapinoe's career ends with an injury
31m ago
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main...
45m ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football: Moving on to second round of state playoffs
50m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top