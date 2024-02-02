76ers center Joel Embiid to miss more games because of injured meniscus in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee and will miss games at least through the weekend.

Embiid was already set to sit out Thursday night at Utah and will now also miss a game Saturday against Brooklyn.

Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He underwent an MRI that revealed the injury. The 76ers are still finalizing a treatment plan.