76ers center Joel Embiid sits out against Jazz with swelling in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed the 76ers' game against Utah on Saturday night with swelling in his left knee.

Embiid has now missed eight games this season. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP and two-time scoring champion, was injured in Friday's loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid had played only two games since he missed four straight with a sprained right ankle.