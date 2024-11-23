76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee and will miss a second consecutive game Sunday, the team said.

The Sixers issued a statement on the condition of the 2023 NBA MVP at halftime of Friday's NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets, saying the decision to sideline Embiid was made along with the team's medical staff. Embiid was ruled out prior to Friday's game against the Nets due to what the team described as left knee injury maintenance. The Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee,” the team's statement said. “In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatments and further updates on his status will be provided early next week.”