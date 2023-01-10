7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was at a depth of 105 kilometers (65 miles) not far from Australia's northern tip.

Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage than shallow shaking but are more widely felt.

More than 1,000 people in northern Australia, including in the city of Darwin, reported feeling the quake to the Geoscience Australia agency. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake didn't pose a tsunami threat to the mainland or any islands or territories.

Australian singer Vassy wrote on Twitter it was the longest quake she had felt.

“We ran out of the house in the middle of the night I’ve never experienced earthquake that lasted that long and felt so strong. It was rather scary,” Vassy wrote. “Woke us up in the middle of the night.”

Indonesia is frequently shaken by earthquakes and lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.