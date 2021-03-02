75 ex-top prosecutors endorse Biden’s pick for associate AG

Her nomination has been endorsed by some of the most prominent law enforcement organizations in the nation, including the National Fraternal Order of Police, whose president said she has always been able “to find common ground even when that seemed impossible.”

“Although in some instances our disagreements remain, her open and candid approach has created a working relationship that is grounded in mutual respect and understanding,” the organization’s national president, Patrick Yoes, said in a letter to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last month, a conservative advocacy group, the Judicial Crisis Network, launched an ad campaign against Gupta’s nomination, arguing that she was “dangerous” and trying to cast her as soft on crime. Other conservative groups have sought to push a narrative that she is “anti-police” and on Monday, five Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Biden asking him to withdraw her nomination because of what they said were “recent public, adverse statements toward police.”

Before her nomination, Gupta was in charge of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of civil rights organizations.

In the letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leaders of the Judiciary Committee -- Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the former prosecutors said they understand how critical it is for the Justice Department’s leaders to “have an unshakable commitment to its independence and its integrity.”

“We know Ms. Gupta to be a lawyer and public servant who shares those values: she has devoted her professional and personal life to supporting and defending the Constitution and those it protects,” the letter said. “The country can count on her to lead with passion, conviction, humility, and without political influence.”