$71M fund set up for victims of NY doctor charged with abuse

Hadden was convicted in 2016 in New York state court following a guilty plea to a criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching. He was required to surrender his medical license but was not sentenced to prison.

The 79 women who settled with the hospitals are among scores of former patients who filed civil lawsuits over their alleged abuse by Hadden.

Adam P. Slater, an attorney for the women, said the settlement, combined with the ongoing federal prosecution of Hadden, “will hopefully reduce their trauma, allow them to find some measure of closure and put this horrific ordeal behind them.”

The hospitals said they are working to resolve outstanding claims with additional former patients.

“Every patient deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and to be safe and secure,” said Donna Lynne, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “We are deeply sorry that Hadden violated these fundamental obligations.”

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Hadden.