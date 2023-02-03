X
Dark Mode Toggle

$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

National & World News
1 hour ago
Another giant lottery prize is up for grabs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it's not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub
2h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, businesswoman, former city first lady, dead at 82
1h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Nostalgia sells; nostalgia with a twist can be a smash
9m ago
Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls
10m ago
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
5h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top