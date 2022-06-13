ajc logo
X

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police in Texas say a 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family's home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy's bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff's office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn't yet known.

Editors' Picks
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates17h ago
Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
8h ago
Local, national artists embrace and reflect on Juneteenth in new exhibition at Sulfur...
4h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
4h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t.
4h ago
Cops: Murder suspect kills himself after agreeing to surrender at Griffin Ingles
1h ago
The Latest
European 'star survey' reveals celestial treasure trove
6m ago
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
7m ago
Report finds 196 clerics abused minors in German diocese
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top