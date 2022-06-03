7-time Pro Bowl C Alex Mack retires after 13 years in NFL

Mack was one of the most consistent performers since being drafted 21st overall out of California by the Browns in 2009.

He became an immediate starter as a rookie, made his first Pro Bowl in his second season, was a second-team All-Pro three times and finished his career as a Pro Bowler in his only season in San Francisco.

“We would like to thank Alex for all that he brought to the 49ers throughout the 2021 season,” general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said in a statement. “The center position in the NFL is the heartbeat of an offense and Alex’s intellect, consistency, love for the game and professional approach made a lasting impression over the course of his 13 NFL seasons. Congratulations to Alex on a highly decorated NFL career and we wish him nothing but success in his post-playing career.”

Mack started every game in 11 of his 13 seasons, missing only 11 games in 2014 with the Browns and two in 2020 with the Falcons. He was named to Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

His retirement leaves a void on San Francisco's line that already had to replace left guard Laken Tomlinson, who signed with the Jets in free agency.

Despite the strong possibility Mack wouldn't be back, the Niners didn't sign a center in free agency or draft one.

Jake Brendel, who has three starts since entering the league in 2016, has been filling that spot in offseason workouts. Daniel Brunskill, who started at right guard for San Francisco last season, has experience at center or the Niners could look to sign a veteran like J.C. Tretter, who was released by the Browns in March.

