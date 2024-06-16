Nation & World News

7 shot when gunfire erupts at a pop-up party in Massachusetts

Massachusetts authorities say seven people were shot and wounded and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people in Methuen
Crime tape is placed near the scene of a overnight shooting in Methuen, Mass., early Sunday, June 16, 2024. Authorities say seven people were shot and wounded and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people. (WCVB via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Crime tape is placed near the scene of a overnight shooting in Methuen, Mass., early Sunday, June 16, 2024. Authorities say seven people were shot and wounded and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people. (WCVB via AP)
3 hours ago

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Seven people were shot and wounded, and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people in Methuen, Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday.

The gunfire began just before 2 a.m. after hundreds of people gathered for a pop-up party organized on social media, officials said at a news conference. The victims range in age from 17 to 22 years old, officials said. Two of them were in critical condition.

“This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. “It’s pretty amazing that with the amount of ballistics evidence that we’re recovering that more people weren’t hurt.” Methuen is located about 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of Boston on the border with New Hampshire.

Authorities declined to comment on the number of suspects. No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

Metheun Police Chief Scott McNamara said authorities have been monitoring other “hot spots” where such gatherings typically take place, but Sunday’s attack happened in a new location and was the first to turn violent.

“Usually these meet-ups consist of very loud music, disorderly conduct, sometimes drinking,” he said. “We try to take action where we can to discourage it, and we’ve been fairly successful in that regard. Unfortunately we did experience a tragic incident here in Metheun last night.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Gun violence comes to a Georgia prison: Inmate fatally shoots food service worker, then...

Credit: Jim Gaines

Korean visit heralds possible high-tech factories in south Fulton County
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United announces transfer of Giorgos Giakoumakis
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

78 countries at Swiss conference agree Ukraine's territorial integrity must be basis of...
8m ago
Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
9m ago
Zsela is letting go and leaning into uncertainty with her debut album ‘Big For You’
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Like father, like son: Murphy’s chef continues legacy at Atlanta restaurant
Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race