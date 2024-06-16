7 shot when gunfire erupts at a pop-up party in Massachusetts

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Seven people were shot and wounded, and an eighth was hurt while running away when gunfire erupted at a large gathering of young people in Methuen, Massachusetts, authorities said Sunday.

The gunfire began just before 2 a.m. after hundreds of people gathered for a pop-up party organized on social media, officials said at a news conference. The victims range in age from 17 to 22 years old, officials said. Two of them were in critical condition.

“This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. “It’s pretty amazing that with the amount of ballistics evidence that we’re recovering that more people weren’t hurt.” Methuen is located about 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of Boston on the border with New Hampshire.