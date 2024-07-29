Nation & World News

7 people shot, 2 fatally, at a park in upstate Rochester, NY

Police say two women are dead and at least five other people were injured following a mass shooting at a park in upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two women were killed and five other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at a park in upstate New York, authorities said Monday.

Hundreds of people were at a gathering in Maplewood Park in Rochester when someone opened fire around 6:20 p.m., police said.

"At some point, rounds were fired from multiple weapons, striking the victims,” Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference.

Tyasia Manning, 25, a city employee, was killed, police said. A second victim, Phylicia Council, 34, died later.

“I looked up and I hear somebody yell. He’s got a gun! Run!” Rochester resident Shelly Strong told reporters near the scene.

Several police agencies responded to the park, including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police.

Police said the gathering had been advertised with flyers. They did not specify the occasion but said the organizers were not required to obtain a permit from the city in advance.

“There were hundreds of people at this barbecue, and therefore there are hundreds of people who have potential information to help us solve this crime,” Smith said, urging those with video or information to contact police.

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Before the violence, “people were in a celebratory mood, enjoying the warm weather, having a good time,” Mayor Malik Evans said Monday. He recalled seeing a stroller and people's shoes at the park in the aftermath.

“Our people, our residents should be able to enjoy the summer in a park. Period. But all too often we have individuals in this community that are unmitigated cowards, that are OK with shooting women. And two of those women lost their life,” the mayor said.

It was the second mass shooting at a Rochester park in as many months.

In June, six people were wounded in an overnight shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. Smith said at least one person started shooting into a crowd of people during an argument.

In that case, the shooting occurred at an unauthorized gathering when the park was closed.

Capt. Greg Bello said it was unknown Sunday how many people fired guns during the latest shooting. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can,” he said.

Rochester is about 340 miles (547 kilometers) northwest of Manhattan.

Rochester police technicians walk through the crime scene in Maplewood Park, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Rochester, N.Y. Two women were killed and five other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at the park in upstate New York, authorities said Monday. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Debris is strewn about evidence markers in an area of Maplewood Park, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Rochester, N.Y. Two women were killed and five other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at the park in upstate New York, authorities said Monday. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Debris is strewn about as police tape seals off an area of Maplewood Park, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Rochester, N.Y. Two women were killed and five other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at the park in upstate New York, authorities said Monday. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

This still image taken from video provided by the Rochester, N.Y. Police Department, shows Rochester Police Chief David Smith, foreground, accompanied by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, as he addresses a news conference, in Rochester, N.Y., Monday, July 29, 2024. Several people were killed and others were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at a park in Rochester, N.Y., authorities said Monday. (Rochester N.Y. Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

This still image taken from video provided by the Rochester N.Y. Police Department, shows Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, foreground, accompanied by Police Chief David Smith, left, as he addresses a news conference, in Rochester, N.Y., Monday, July 29, 2024. Several people were killed and others were injured when gunfire erupted during a Sunday afternoon barbecue at a park in Rochester, N.Y., authorities said Monday. (Rochester N.Y. Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

