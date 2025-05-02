7 people are dead after a pickup and tour van collided near Yellowstone, police say

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — A pickup truck and tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park has killed seven people and injured eight others, Idaho State Police say.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a highway near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho, police said in a press release. The state park is roughly 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Yellowstone National Park.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a news release. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup and six people inside the Mercedes passenger van died. The van was carrying a tour group of 14 people, and the surviving occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries, police spokesman Aaron Snell said.