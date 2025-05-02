Nation & World News
7 people are dead after a pickup and tour van collided near Yellowstone, police say

Idaho State Police say seven people died and eight were injured after a pickup truck and a tour van collided in eastern Idaho near Yellowstone National Park
Rescue workers arrive to the scene after a deadly collision between a pickup truck and tour van near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Roger Merrill via A)

Updated 6 minutes ago

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — A pickup truck and tour van collision near Yellowstone National Park has killed seven people and injured eight others, Idaho State Police say.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a highway near Henry’s Lake State Park in eastern Idaho, police said in a press release. The state park is roughly 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Yellowstone National Park.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a news release. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup and six people inside the Mercedes passenger van died. The van was carrying a tour group of 14 people, and the surviving occupants were taken to hospitals with injuries, police spokesman Aaron Snell said.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Police say air ambulances along with emergency paramedics responded to the collision.

The Fremont County coroner’s office had not released the names of those killed as of Friday morning. The Idaho State Police said officials were still working on notifying family members of those killed and injured, so the agency was not yet releasing the names, ages, hometowns or nationalities of the people involved.

