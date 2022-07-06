7 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province

Donetsk is part of the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared the complete seizure of the region's other province, Luhansk, after Ukrainian troops withdrew from the last city under their country.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai denied Wednesday that the Russians had completely captured the province. Heavy fighting continued in villages around Lysychansk, the city Ukrainians soldiers withdrew from and which Russian troops took on Sunday, he said.

“The Russians have paid a high price, but the Luhansk region is not fully captured by the Russian army," Haidai said. “Some settlements have been overrun by each side several times already.”

He accused Russian forces of scorched earth tactics, “burning down and destroying everything on their way."

Up to 15,000 residents remain in Lysychansk and some 8,000 in the nearby city of Sievierodonetsk, which Russian and separatist fighters seized last month, Haidai said.

Pro-Russian separatists have fought Ukrainian forces and controlled much of the Donbas for eight years. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Putin recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics in the region.

Since Russian forces failed to make inroads in capturing Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, Moscow has concentrated its offensive on seizing the remaining Ukrainian-held areas of the Donbas.

To the north of Donetsk, Russian forces also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with missile strikes overnight, the Kharkiv regional governor said Wednesday on Telegram.

Three districts of the city were targeted, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Three people, including a toddler, sustained injuries, according to the governor.

A missile struck a building where military registration takes place. A government building next door remained intact, and people just steps away glanced at the wreckage in passing.

Closer to the front line and in a more abandoned district of the city, first responders crunched through the debris of another overnight attack at the national teaching university in Kharkiv. Pages of dusty textbooks flapped in the breeze.

The attacks indicated the city, which is located close to the Russian border, is unlikely to get a reprieve as the war grinds on into its fifth month.

In other developments:

— European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is trying to find other sources. But von der Leyen said the bloc needed to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow.

___

Murru and Cara Anna contributed from Kyiv.

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Clothes and shoes on display to be distributed to people, at the humanitarian aid headquarters, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Clothes and shoes on display to be distributed to people, at the humanitarian aid headquarters, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen take their position near the frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July, 5, 2022. The writing on the T-shirt reads "Good evening. We are from Ukraine". (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen take their position near the frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July, 5, 2022. The writing on the T-shirt reads "Good evening. We are from Ukraine". (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption An appartment building damaged by a Russian attack in Saltivka district in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption An appartment building damaged by a Russian attack in Saltivka district in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka