7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

Police and fire officials put a blue tarp on the wrecked van and placed a barrier near one of the trucks to block the view of the scene, the newspaper said.

A witness told the Statesman Journal it appeared the van had been crushed between the two trucks.

“Judging by the damage, it looked like the van was sandwiched,” Adrian Gonzalez said. “It got hit very hard.”

He described to the newspaper two Life Flight helicopters landing nearby and taking people away while paramedics treated others on the ground.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. State transportation officials said the northbound lanes of I-5 were closed and a detour would be set up into Thursday evening.

Albany is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Portland. I-5 is the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast.

