ajc logo
X

7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Turkish officials say a gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey has killed seven people

ISTANBUL (AP) — A gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, officials said.

The blast injured five others in the Nazilli district of Aydin province, Gov. Huseyin Aksoy tweeted.

One of the injured was in critical condition and intubated, with burns over 80% of the person's body, and was being transferred to western Izmir province for treatment, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m (1230 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EST) as a gas canister was being changed at a Turkish doner kebab shop, the Nazilli public prosecutor’s office said. The statement said there were detention warrants out for five people.

Earlier, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted that one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was detained and three prosecutors were investigating.

Media reported that there was a fire following the explosion at the restaurant, which is located on a busy street. Footage showed fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

This is Georgia’s chance to one up Alabama
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
8m ago
At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music
11m ago
At Southwest Airlines, a day of recovery after week of chaos
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
5h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
2h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top