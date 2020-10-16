7 Chicago cops suspended for roles in chief's traffic stop

That impression started with the fact that the two probationary officers did not ask Johnson where he had been or whether he had been drinking, “questions that would have been appropriate in a situation involving a call of an individual slumped over the wheel who is suspected to be intoxicated,” Ferguson wrote.

Further, the officers never gave Johnson a roadside sobriety test and allowed Johnson to drive home after he did nothing more than roll down his window 2 inches.

In fact, despite one officer saying that Johnson “looked normal,” officers followed Johnson to his home “apparently out of concern that he would not get home safely.” They continued to let him drive even though when he pulled away, he drove away and not toward his home.

The officers were not named in the report, but it says one of the officers who faces a seven-day suspension had “consumed several large servings of rum” with the superintendent that night. Donald, the officer who filed the lawsuit this week, has acknowledged she was with Johnson that night.

But Donald's attorney, Robert McLaughlin, in an email to the Chicago Tribune, disputed the inspector general's findings that she was intoxicated that night when she drove a city vehicle.

While Johnson admitted to Mayor Lori Light foot that he’d had “a couple of drinks” that night, he blamed his condition on a change in his blood pressure medication. Later, media reports and surveillance video from a Chicago bar revealed he had been drinking heavily that night, and Lightfoot fired him for what she said were lies about his actions.