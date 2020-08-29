'7 bullets, 7 days': Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

The shooting, which was captured on cellphone video, sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality, just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Protesters have marched on Kenosha's streets every night since, early in the week devolving into unrest with damage to buildings and vehicles. On Tuesday, two people were killed by an armed civilian. The commander of the National Guard said Friday that more than 1,000 Guard members had been deployed to help keep the peace, and more were on the way.

Aniyah Ervin, a 16-year-old from Kenosha who is Black, said Saturday that the week has been surreal. Although she is part of a group that held protests against racial injustice over the summer, she said there had been a feeling that police brutality was not a problem in their community, which teenagers call “Ke - Nowhere.”

Ervin said the shooting of Blake “shows it can happen anywhere.”

Will Turner, who is Black, said he brought his two children from Madison for the march march “show them the power of peaceful protesting.”

Investigators have said little about what led to Blake's shooting. The Kenosha police union said Blake had a knife and fought with officers, putting one of them in a headlock as two efforts to stun him with a Taser were unsuccessful. State investigators have said only that officers found a knife on the floor of the car.

In the cellphone footage recorded by a bystander, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of an SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns drawn and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire. Three of Blake's children were in the vehicle.

The man who recorded the video, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he heard police yell at Blake, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before gunfire erupted. White said he didn't see a knife in Blake's hands.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake's family, has said Blake did nothing to provoke police and has called for Sheskey's arrest and the firing of the two other officers.

Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press reporter Kathleen Foody contributed form Chicago.

Church volunteer Patricia Antoine-Norton helps clean up the neighborhood where Jacob Blake was shot last Sunday on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Family members of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back, are leading a march and rally Saturday to call for an end to police violence. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

