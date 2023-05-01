X

7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

National & World News
11 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the bodies of seven people have been discovered during the search for two missing teenagers

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — The bodies of seven people were discovered Monday during a search for two missing teenagers, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The bodies were discovered during a search of a rural property near the town of Henryetta, agency spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims.

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were reported missing. The two were reportedly seen traveling with convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert Monday afternoon.

Editors' Picks

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia7h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game with left shoulder contusion
56m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Search for top Southern Baptist leader fails amid dispute
5m ago
Met Gala 2023 live updates: See arrivals, guest list, more
9m ago
Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game after HBP vs Mets
12m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
9h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
7h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top