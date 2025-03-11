Nation & World News
Nation & World News

73 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow shot down in a massive attack, city's mayor says

A total of 73 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital have been shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel shows the site where one of the shot down Ukrainian drones fell, outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel shows the site where one of the shot down Ukrainian drones fell, outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

A total of 73 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital were shot down in a massive attack early on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The attack, the biggest targeting Moscow in months, came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the attack.

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Sobyanin said on the messaging app Telegram. He didn't specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were “flying towards Moscow."

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said that one person was killed and three more wounded as a result of the drone attack. The attack damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district, he said. It also set cars on fire in a parking lot in the Domodedovo district, according to Russian state news agencies RIA Novosti and Tass.

Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow also sustained damage, which he described as “insignificant.” Footage of the building, published by RIA Novosti, showed a charred spot on the facade of a multi-story residential building near the roof, with bits of the building's lining stripped off.

Flights have been restricted in and out of four airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky to the south of Moscow and Sheremetyevo to the north, according to Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station has also been briefly halted, local officials reported.

Authorities also reported shooting down or jamming drones in the Kaluga, Ryazan, Tula and Vladimir regions adjacent to the Moscow region, as well as the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine. In the Lipetsk region, just south of the Kaluga and Tula regions, one person was wounded in a drone attack.

Rosaviatsia also restricted flights in and out of airports in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel shows a damaged apartment on the site where a shot down Ukrainian drone fell, outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with the governor of Perm territory Dmitry Makhonin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel shows a site where a shot down Ukrainian drone fell, outside Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official telegram channel via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A member of the Syrian government security forces stands guard at a street in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)

Credit: AP

Assad loyalists kill at least 13 police officers in ambush on Syrian forces in coastal town

Russia attacks Ukraine's energy supplies as US cuts its access to satellite images

Russian forces walked inside a gas pipeline to strike Ukrainian troops from the rear in Kursk

The Latest

A woman reads her ballot during an early voting for Greenlandic parliamentary elections at the city hall in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Greenland votes Tuesday as Trump wants to take control of the strategic island

28m ago

Arrested Philippine ex-President Duterte to face legacy of thousands killed in drug crackdown

30m ago

Former Philippine President Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings

52m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.