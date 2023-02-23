BreakingNews
Biden to welcome Georgia football champions to White House
X
Dark Mode Toggle

6.8 earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

National & World News
Updated 28 minutes ago
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region

BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Biden to welcome Georgia football champions to White House1h ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
15h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Georgia Senate panel passes bill limiting treatment for transgender kids
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jackson Stephens didn’t want to be anywhere else but with the Braves
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jackson Stephens didn’t want to be anywhere else but with the Braves
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida
11m ago
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
19m ago
Israel military says Palestinian militants fired rockets
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
13h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top