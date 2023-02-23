X
Dark Mode Toggle

6.8 earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

National & World News
Updated 59 minutes ago
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region

BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan, and 20 kilometers (12 miles) below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains.

The quake was strongly felt across the border in some areas of Kashgar prefecture and Kizilsu Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture in Xinjiang, but no casualties or damage has been reported so far, state media CCTV said, citing local information officers.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Measurements by different agencies often differ.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
58m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Biden to welcome Georgia football champions to White House
34m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains puts on brave face as outsiders descend for Jimmy Carter news
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains puts on brave face as outsiders descend for Jimmy Carter news
8h ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida
10m ago
Biden considers 1st offshore wind auction in Gulf of Mexico
11m ago
Asian stocks rise after Wall St slides on rate hike fears
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
15h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top