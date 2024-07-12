Nation & World News

66 people believed missing after 2 buses swept by landslide on Nepal highway into swollen river

As many as 66 people are believed to be missing in Nepal after two passengers buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river
By BINAJ GURUBCHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — As many as 66 people were believed missing in Nepal after two buses were swept by a landslide off the highway and into a swollen river early Friday, officials said. Rescuers were trying to locate the buses but the continuous rain was making rescue efforts difficult.

Landslides also blocked the route leading to the area in several places, government administrator Khima Nanada Bhusal said. Additional rescuers and security forces have been sent to the area to help with rescue efforts.

The buses were swept off the highway around 3 a.m. near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

One bus had 24 people while the other had 42 but more could have boarded on their routes, Bhusal said.

In a nearby location on the same highway, a bus was knocked by a landslide, killing the driver. It was not clear if there were any other casualties, he said.

Monsoon season that begins in June and ends in September brings heavy rainfall to Nepal, often triggering landslides in the Himalayan country that is mostly covered by mountains.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players accused of reckless driving

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta faces criticism for social media post on Palestinian flag pins

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship
The Latest

Credit: AP

Two weeks that imperiled Biden's presidency left him on probation in the court of...
8m ago
Hungary's nationalist leader visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago following NATO summit
9m ago
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed amid volatile yen after Wall St climbs on...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Rodney Ho

15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17