X

$63M verdict against Miami commissioner accused of political retaliation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
June 1, 2023
A federal jury in Florida has awarded $63.5 million to a pair of businessmen who claimed a city of Miami commissioner used his office to harass them after they supported the commissioner’s political opponent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal jury in Florida awarded $63.5 million on Thursday to a pair of businessmen who claimed a city of Miami commissioner used his office to harass them after they supported the commissioner's political opponent.

Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo was found civilly liable in Fort Lauderdale federal court of violating the First Amendment rights of Little Havana business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla. The six-member jury awarded $8.6 million in compensation and $25.7 million in punitive damages to Fuller, as well as $7.3 million in compensation and $21.9 million in punitive damages to Pinilla.

Carollo's attorney, Benedict Kuehne, said in a statement that he and his client are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal. The city of Miami wasn't named in the lawsuit, but covered Carollo's legal fees.

Attorneys for Fuller and Pinilla claimed that Carollo infringed on their free speech rights by weaponizing police and code enforcement to harass them and damage their reputations after they supported another candidate in Carollo’s city commission race in 2017.

Carollo's attorney said the commissioner wasn't specifically targeting Fuller and Pinilla but working for the betterment of his district. Carollo, 68, is also a former two-term mayor of Miami.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

GEORGIA POLITICS: The rise and - possible - fall of David Shafer
58m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
1h ago

Five Clayton jail employees, contractors arrested
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
7m ago
Novak Djokovic laments fans who 'boo every single thing' after lengthy French Open win
12m ago
US hiring jumped last month. So did unemployment. Here's what that says about the economy
13m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
1h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top