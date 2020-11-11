6-year-old WWII French Resistance agent honored at long last

“There was a bit of carefreeness because of his age. A resident told his father to be careful because Marcel sometimes sang songs learned from fighters,” the newspaper Le Figaro quoted Bremaud as saying.

But songs weren't what would take his life. A sensitive Sten automatic pistol dropped from a parachute of arms and munitions into a field let off a spray of gunfire when the arms were being distributed on Aug. 19, 1944.

Marcel was hit and died.

The day before, his father had led a rout of the enemy converging on Aixe-sur-Vienne. “Very touched by the disappearance of his son ... the commander did not change plans and continued encircling (nearby) Limoges with his troops,” read a speech delivered by Bremaud and another family relative, Marc Pinte, for the inauguration in 2016 of the street named Eugene Pinte.

Top Resistance commanders attended the funeral of the child on the morning of Aug. 21, 1944. His father helped liberate Limoges that evening.

Several days after Marcel’s death, containers fell in the field in a final drop, but the parachutes were black.

“The British knew that the little Marcel played a real role. This parachute was the calling card sent to the family,” said Marc Pinte, who gave the newspaper Le Monde a guided tour of the area.

An official card for “volunteer combatants of the Resistance” was delivered on Aug. 12, 2013, in the name of “Monsieur Marcel Pinte” by the National Office of Former Combatants and War Victims.