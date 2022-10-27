ajc logo
X

Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

National & World News
Updated 6 hours ago
A man who grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf has stabbed five people, killing one of them inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan

MILAN (AP) — A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf Thursday and stabbed five people, killing one and wounding four others, including Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari, Italian authorities said.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in Assago, a suburb of Milan, carabinieri said.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the news agency ANSA, which said three other victims were in serious condition. Another person was treated for shock but not hospitalized, police said.

The motive for the attacks was unknown, but police said the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable. There were no elements to suggest terrorism.

Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, was among the wounded. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.

“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,″ Galliano said.

Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store's shutters.

The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
7h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
The Latest

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
24m ago
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
25m ago
Nevada election chief tells rural county to halt hand count
27m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
6h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
15h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top