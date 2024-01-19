6 nuns have been kidnapped in Haiti while they were traveling on a bus, religious leaders say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Six nuns were kidnapped Friday in Haiti as they traveled on a bus through the capital, according to religious leaders.

The nuns were accompanied by an undetermined number of unidentified people on the bus who also were kidnapped, according to a statement by the Haitian Conference of the Religious. It said the nuns are from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne.

The congregation didn't respond to messages for comment. It wasn't immediately known who was responsible for Friday's kidnappings, although gangs that control an estimated 80% of Port-au-Prince have been blamed for thousands of abductions.