6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

“The Fire Department is still conducting search and rescue operations with the Coast Guard at the Port of Corpus Christi, looking to see if there’s anybody else that was impacted, but we haven’t found anybody else so far,” Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said late Friday morning.

He said that upon arrival, firefighters had “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding fire had been shut off and it was going out, Rocha said.