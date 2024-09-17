Nation & World News

6 die in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico say six people have been killed in a landslide near Mexico City
Estrella Bejarano, center, the mother of two children who died after a rain-induced landslide, speaks with Mexico State Governor Delfina Gomez in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Estrella Bejarano, center, the mother of two children who died after a rain-induced landslide, speaks with Mexico State Governor Delfina Gomez in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Updated 3 hours ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A landslide caused by heavy rains has killed six people near Mexico City, authorities said.

The landslide on Monday night in Naucalpan, a community northwest of Mexico City, also affected a house and school, the State of Mexico government said in a statement. The victims were four men and two women. Another three people were injured and transported to a state hospital.

State Gov. Delfina Gómez ordered the deployment of rescue teams and security task forces to support affected families.

The deaths in Naucalpan occurred a few days after another landslide killed nine people on Saturday in Jilotzingo, west of Mexico City in the State of Mexico. A 3-month-old baby was among the victims. Two children, ages 10 and 12, and a 34-year-old woman were rescued. Several homes were affected and authorities had to evacuate more than 100 people for fear of further landslides.

The landslides and heavy rains have been pounding the State of Mexico since the start of the rainy season in late July.

In cities like Chalco that have also experienced heavy torrential rains, the combination of unchecked growth and failing infrastructure have caused sewage-infused waters to invade streets, homes and businesses.

Dogs sit next to a damaged house where various people died after a rain-induced landslide, in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Residents volunteer at the site where various people died after a rain-induced landslide, in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Municipal police officers guard the area where various people died after a rain-induced landslide, in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Residents gather near the site where various were buried after a landslide caused by rains, in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Soldiers guard the area where various people died after a rain-induced landslide, in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Estrella Bejarano, second from left, the mother of two children who died after a rain-induced landslide, speaks with relatives in Naucalpan, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

