6 dead and dozens rescued from sinking migrant boat in the English Channel

French authorities say six people have died and dozens of others have been rescued from a boat carrying migrants that capsized in the English Channel
National & World News
By BRIAN MELLEY and THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Six people died and dozens were rescued when a boat carrying migrants capsized Saturday in the English Channel, according to French authorities.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea reported about 50 people were rescued.

Initial reports indicated that six of those rescued were in critical condition. One individual later died after being transported by helicopter to a Calais hospital, and an update confirmed the deaths of five others who were ferried to shore by boat.

“This morning, a migrant boat capsized off Calais," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims.”

The deaths come as Britain’s conservative ruling party has sought to stop crossings of small, often unseaworthy, boats with a variety of policies that have come under fire for failing to stem the flow of migrants.

French authorities noted a marked increase in attempted crossings from the coast since Thursday during the onset of milder weather. British authorities said 755 people crossed the channel in small boats Thursday, the highest daily number this year.

Small boat arrivals are down 15% from the number at this point last year. As of Thursday, 15,826 had been detected in the year to date, compared to 18,600 at this time last year.

Last year, five migrants died and four were reported missing while attempting to cross from the northern coast of France. In November 2021, a boat carrying migrants sank, resulting in the deaths of 27 individuals.

The search and rescue operation Saturday involved both British and French vessels, triggered by a report from a patrol boat about a migrant vessel in distress near Sangatte. Three French ships, a helicopter, and a plane canvassed the area and two British ships participated in the search.

Borne also mentioned that Sea Minister Hervé Berville is headed to the site to assist with the situation.

The incident is under investigation by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

___

Adamson reported from Paris.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Death toll rises to 80 in Maui wildfires as survivors begin returning to ruins40m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Triple-digit heat indexes, evening showers
12h ago

Credit: AP

Rising political threats take US into uncharted territory as 2024 election looms
8h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

2nd mistrial over murder charge for man accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
13h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

2nd mistrial over murder charge for man accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL case: Judge allows search of defense attorney’s laptop
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

He's 'just Ken' but will the 'Barbie' movie change his popularity?
16m ago
He's 'just Ken' but will the 'Barbie' movie change his popularity?
16m ago
England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
20h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
20h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top