6 Danish men's hockey players test positive at Olympics

The tournament begins in a week. Denmark plays its first game Feb. 9 against the Czech Republic.

Denmark qualified for men's and women's hockey at the Olympics for the first time.

“I think with every team right now, all you can do is cross your fingers and hope that we’re going to get through this tournament without too many positive cases,” Nielsen said.

Beijing organizers on Wednesday reported 32 new cases — 15 in tests of people arriving at the airport and 17 within the Olympic bubbles. Athletes and team officials accounted for nine of the latest cases and 23 were "stakeholders," a category that includes workers and media.

Eleven people have been treated at the hospital for a symptom among the 232 positive tests registered since Jan. 23, though “none of those are seriously ill in any way,” Olympic medical advisor Brian McCloskey said.

