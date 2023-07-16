6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea as heavy rains cause flash floods and landslides

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
41 minutes ago
X
South Korean rescue workers have pulled six bodies from vehicles trapped in a flooded tunnel as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving more than 30 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers pulled six bodies from vehicles trapped in a flooded tunnel, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving more than 30 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said Sunday.

Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where around 15 vehicles, including a bus, got swept away in a flash flood Saturday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing.

Nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn't immediately clear, Seo said.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The rainfall had forced nearly 6,000 people to evacuate and left 27,260 households without electricity in the past several days while flooding or destroying dozens of homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The bodies pulled from the vehicles in Cheongju weren’t immediately reflected in the ministry’s official death toll, which was 26 as of Sunday morning.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was visiting Ukraine on Saturday, asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources to respond to the disaster, according to Yoon’s office.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood3h ago

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
11h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
11h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
16h ago
The Latest
LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
29m ago
US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising
33m ago
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
16h ago
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
4h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top