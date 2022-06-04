ajc logo
5th victim found in train wreckage in southern Germany

A carriage is being lifted on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police in Germany say the body of a fifth victim has been been found beneath a train that derailed Friday in the Alps in southern Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police said Saturday the body of a fifth victim has been been found beneath a train that derailed Friday in the Alps in southern Germany.

The man's body was uncovered after initial attempts to lift the derailed carriages failed. Recovery workers had to wait for a heavy crane to be brought to the site near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

About 140 people were on the train at the time, including students headed home from school for the Whitsun holiday. Police for the southern Bavaria region said 44 people were injured.

The regional train headed for Munich went off the tracks after noon Friday in Burgrain after pulling out of the resort town from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

A carriage is being lifted on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Sabine Dobel/dpa via AP)

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, left, visits the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

Rescue personnel work at the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

Rescue personnel work at the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

