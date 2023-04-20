Investigators: Gunmen fired into crowd at Sweet 16 party

Investigators wrote in court documents filed Thursday that they believe the five were present at the party and "discharged firearms into the crowd" resulting in the deaths of four people. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced two additional arrests on Thursday, for a total of five people facing facing reckless murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting.

The shooting at the Sweet 16 birthday killed four young people, ranging in age from 17 to 23 and shocked the small east Alabama city of Dadeville. Besides the four slain, 32 others were injured, four of them critically. The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted. Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.