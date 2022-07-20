$5K reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was with Lady Gaga’s three dogs — named Asia, Koji and Gustav — in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav. The video captured Fischer screaming, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer — who was shot once in the chest with a bullet from a .40-caliber handgun — previously called the violence "a very close call with death" in social media posts.

Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs at the time. It was not immediately clear whether the singer will also contribute toward a reward for Jackson's arrest.

In April, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment charging Jackson — who was already in custody — with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The move was done “to speed up the legal process” and Jackson was arraigned under a new case number, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement at the time.

“Mr. Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are unsure as to why they did so,” the statement said.

Representatives from the sheriff’s department and the Marshals did not immediately return requests for additional information on Wednesday.

