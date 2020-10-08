51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

Derek Chauvin had been in custody in a Minnesota prison as he awaits a March trial on charges of murder and other counts. He was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. He had been held in a state prison instead of a local jail for security reasons.

On Wednesday evening, about 300 people marched peacefully near the site where Minneapolis police tried to arrest Floyd on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed Black man pleaded for air.