ajc logo
X

5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

National & World News
59 minutes ago
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has shaken Van province in eastern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Van province in eastern Turkey late Sunday.

Turkey’s AFAD emergency and disaster authority said the quake struck 18.6 kilometers (11.5 miles) deep at 9:35 p.m.(1835 GMT) near the Tusba district of Van. The province borders Iran.

Van governor Ozan Balci told the official Anadolu news agency there were no “negative” reports yet but that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage. Turkey's health minister tweeted there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

A 7.2 magnitude quake hit Van in 2011, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands. In 2020, an earthquake centered in the Iranian city of Khoy with a 5.7 magnitude killed nine people in Van.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

Editors' Picks
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor1h ago
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died
39m ago
4 victims ID’d in fatal shooting at restaurant in DeKalb mall
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
5m ago
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
5m ago
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
1h ago
The Latest
Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine
4m ago
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
5m ago
Ukraine hails teen drone operator who spied Russian armor
7m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top