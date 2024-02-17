5-year-old migrant boy who got sick at a temporary Chicago shelter died from sepsis, autopsy shows

CHICAGO (AP) — The cause of death for a 5-year-old Venezuelan boy who died in December after becoming ill at a temporary shelter for migrants in Chicago was sepsis and a bacterial infection that causes strep throat, an autopsy released Friday shows.

Jean Carlos Martinez died Dec. 17 as a result of sepsis due to streptococcus pyogenes group A infection, which can cause strep throat and other life-threatening illnesses, the autopsy released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office showed.

Contributing factors in his death were listed as COVID-19, adenovirus and rhinovirus, the autopsy showed.