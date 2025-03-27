Nation & World News
Nation & World News

5 wounded in stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 person arrested

Police in Amsterdam say at least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in the Dutch city
Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)
Updated 34 minutes ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — At least five people were wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam on Thursday, police said. One person was arrested.

The stabbing happened near Dam Square in the central part of the Dutch city. Police cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances and a trauma helicopter responded.

When asked about a possible motive, Amsterdam police spokesperson Esther Izaks told The Associated Press that “it's too early to tell.”

The area is a popular tourist destination and visitors could still be seen on the top of the nearby Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church. Nearby public transportation has been halted.

Police urged people who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward with any images that could assist in the investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers cordon-off an area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services personnel gather near the scene after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks past police officers and under police tape of a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer speaks to a man near a cordoned-off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police officer stands near a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Matthew Jones was stabbed to death in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee in 2022.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

NYPD tip leads to arrest in 2022 Gwinnett stabbing death

2 more facing murder charge after man shot in chest in DeKalb, police say

15-year-old boy shot in head at SW Atlanta townhome community

The Latest

FILE - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives as he goes on trial over alleged illegal financing of his 2007 presidential campaign by the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

French prosecutors seek 7-year sentence for Sarkozy in Libya campaign financing trial

4m ago

The Associated Press, banned from White House press pool, renews request to court for reinstatement

6m ago

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill a family of 6 and a Hamas spokesman in Gaza

21m ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.