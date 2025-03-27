Nation & World News
5 wounded in stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 person arrested

Police in Amsterdam say at least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in the Dutch city
1 hour ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — At least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday.

The stabbing happened near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. One person has been arrested.

Police have sealed off the area. No further details were immediately available.

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Delong)

Credit: AP

32m ago

FILE - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives as he goes on trial over alleged illegal financing of his 2007 presidential campaign by the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

2m ago

4m ago

19m ago

