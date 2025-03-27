5 wounded in stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 person arrested

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — At least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday.
The stabbing happened near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. One person has been arrested.
Police have sealed off the area. No further details were immediately available.
