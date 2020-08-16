5 wounded in shooting at gathering of young people

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers already in the area in anticipation of another event nearby saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and heard a “boom." Almost simultaneously, she said, they heard gunshots from a different type of weapon.

A police spokesperson later said the gunfire began when officers responding to a report of a person with a gun were fired upon by several males. No officers returned fire and none were injured, police said. Ten .40-caliber rounds and 28 rounds from an AR-15 rifle were found at the scene, police said.