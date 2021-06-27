5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

The gondola detached from the envelope and fell about 100 feet (30 meters) and crashed in the median of a busy city street before catching on fire, authorities said.

The envelope of the balloon floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the cause of the crash.

The NTSB sent two investigators to the scene and will look into the pilot, the balloon itself and the operating environment, according to agency spokesman Peter Knudson.

“This is a tragedy that is uniquely felt and hits uniquely hard at home here in Albuquerque and in the ballooning community,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

According to an NTSB database, there have been 12 fatal hot air ballooning accidents in the United States since 2008 with two of those occurring in Rio Rancho just outside Albuquerque, which is mecca for hot air ballooning.

The city hosts a nine-day Balloon Festival in October that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots from around the world. It is one of the most photographed events globally.

Meleski was known for flying a multi-colored balloon with a Zia symbol which appears on the New Mexico state flag.

The retired UPS driver had been a licensed balloon pilot since 1994 and was a regular at the Balloon Fiesta.

Paul Fields, an Albuquerque resident who was friends with Meleski, said he was an amazing pilot who made every passenger smile.

“The skies will be a little less bright without him,” Fields said.

Martin “Marty” Martinez retired from the Albuquerque Police Department as a patrol officer and had been a police field sergeant for Albuquerque Public Schools the past 16 years.

Some Albuquerque officers who responded to the crash had worked with Martinez and were sent home because it took a toll on them, police Chief Harold Medina said.

Caption The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis

Caption Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speaks during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, accompanied by law enforcement officials, indicates the trajectory of the fatal balloon crash during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, left, and Police Chief Harold Medina hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption The basket of the crashed balloon is seen in the background as Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, center, and Mayor Tim Keller, hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption A passerby takes photos of the basket of the fatal balloon crash lying on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. The five occupants died after a hot air balloon they were riding in crashed early morning on a busy city street, police said. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, center, and Mayor Tim Keller, right, hold a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said five occupants of a hot air balloon died after they crashed on a busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption The basket of a hot air balloon which crashed lies on the pavement in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Police said the five occupants died after it crashed on the busy street. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption The basket of the fatal balloon crash is seen lying on the pavement as police officers inspect the area in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Workers repair a power line adjacent to the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Police and rescue vehicles surround the scene of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Power lines are seen above the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption The basket of the fatal balloon crash is seen lying on the pavement as police officers inspect the area in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller, second from left, is briefed by officials at the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller, second from left, is briefed by officials at the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller, center, is briefed by officials at the site of a fatal balloon crash in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) Credit: Andres Leighton Credit: Andres Leighton

Caption Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis

Caption A hot-air balloon envelope falls from the sky near Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Multiple people were killed in the crash. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis