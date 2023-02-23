5-way lead to open LPGA Thailand, Ko 3 shots back

Three-time major winner Nordquist birdied her first hole, the 10th, and had eight in all against a lone bogey on the fourth.

Hataoka bogeyed the 13th but finished her round with four consecutive birdies.

Boonchant, who earned her tour card through Q-School last December, also started on the 10th and birdied her first two holes. She sparked Thai fans' hopes for a local victor after former world No, 1 Ariya Jutanugarn won in 2021.

“Amazing," Boonchant said of her day.

Lin started on the back nine and birdied six holes coming in for her 65. Last year, she opened with a 64 and reeled off 66s before losing to Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark on extra holes. Koerstz Madsen has begun her title defense at 1 over.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, leading 26 of the top 30 at the event, had an error-free round of 68. She has won three of her last four starts.

