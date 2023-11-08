5 Republicans will take the stage in Miami, while Trump holds a rally nearby. Follow live updates

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is sure to feature in discussion during the third Republican presidential debate, and Sen. Tim Scott is bringing with him some students who might be particularly interested

Five candidates will take the stage at a whittled-down third Republican presidential debate in Miami as front-runner Donald Trump holds his own event a short drive away.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is sure to feature in discussion during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate, and Sen. Tim Scott is bringing with him some students who might be particularly interested.

Scott’s campaign says the South Carolina Republican is hosting more than 20 Jewish students from the University of South Carolina, University of Miami and a local South Florida high school at the debate.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is one of the partners for Miami’s debate. Scott was among the GOP contenders who addressed the coalition’s leadership summit in Las Vegas.

Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are taking part in the Wednesday night event.

