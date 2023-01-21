ajc logo
X

5 police officers fired after Memphis man's arrest, death

National & World News
By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
Officials say five Memphis Police Department officers have been fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five Memphis Police Department officers were fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials said Friday.

The police chief said Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were involved in the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29, who was Black.

The Memphis Police Department conducted an internal investigation into the arrest of Nichols, who died three days later, and the discipline came after the probe's conclusion, authorities said.

The five officers who were fired are all Black, according to the Memphis police public information officer.

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also is looking into the force used in the arrest.

Nichols' family, along with protesters who rallied at a police station and the National Civil Rights Museum, have pushed for the release of police body camera footage and called for officers to be charged.

Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said. There was a confrontation when officers approached the driver and he ran before he was confronted again by the pursuing officers, who arrested him, authorities said. He complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalized.

Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Relatives have said the officers who pulled over Nichols were in an unmarked vehicle and that he experienced cardiac arrest and kidney failure from the officers beating him.

Memphis Chief of Police Cerelyn “CJ” Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland said video footage of the arrest will be released after the police department’s investigation is completed and the family can review it.

The city leaders are arranging a meeting early next week with Nichols' family, according to a joint statement from Strickland and Davis.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols' family, issued a statement Friday saying they support the department's decision to fire the officers.

“This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father,” the statement said.

The attorneys said they “will continue to demand transparency and accountability” and plan to review video footage to seek additional clarity about the circumstances leading to Nichols' death.

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Lucas Finton

Credit: Lucas Finton

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really14h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
13h ago

Pedestrian hit, killed by HERO vehicle on Downtown Connector, officials say
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dita Alangkara

4 US men in Australian Open 4th round; 1st time since 2004
7m ago
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
21m ago
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
25m ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top