5 people shot in Illinois neighborhood and 2 are in critical condition

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Five people have been shot in an Illinois neighborhood and two of them were in critical condition, police said.

The wounded, as well as a sixth person who suffered a laceration, were taken to a hospital following the shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Peoria Police Department said in a news release, saying 29 rounds were fired.

The wounded were men and juvenile males, police said. With the exception of those in critical condition, police described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

"When we arrived here, obviously there was chaos," Police Chief Eric Echevarria told WEEK-TV. "You can imagine when you have six victims and family members, and everybody that comes out from their homes, nobody wants to hear that amount of gunfire in their neighborhood. One round is enough, let alone 29 rounds."

In addition to local police, members of the Peoria County Sheriff's Department, the Illinois State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects was immediately released. The shooting was under investigation.

The city has had four shootings in four days, leaving two people dead and a 17-year-old charged in one of them, the station reported.

