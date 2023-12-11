5 people seriously injured when a construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Stockholm on Monday, seriously injuring five people, Swedish authorities said.

Oscar Davila, of the Greater Stockholm fire department, told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that there were five people inside the elevator “and they are seriously injured.” Further details about their injuries weren't immediately available.

The construction elevator plummeted 20 meters (66 feet) in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.