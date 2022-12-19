ajc logo
X

5 people killed in Canadian condo shooting; gunman dead

National & World News
By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium building in a Toronto suburb and the 73-year-old gunman was killed by police

TORONTO (AP) — Five people were shot and killed in a condominium building in a Toronto suburb and the 73-year-old gunman was killed by police, authorities said.

Chief James MacSween of the York regional police said one of his officers fatally shot the suspect at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario. Police did not identify the suspect, name the deceased or provide a motive.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, said Monday that the dead suspect was 73 years old.

“Horrendous scene,” MacSween said late Sunday. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,”

A person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and expected to survive, the police chief said..

MacSween said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the condominium building.

Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there was no further threat to the community. Residents were allowed to return home early Monday.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world's safest big cities.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Credit: Arlyn McAdorey

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King9h ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The Jolt: Trump’s legal problems could soon grow
56m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Inside City Hall: Atlanta continues to fight public sector brain drain
2h ago

New federal report: Dress codes can make school less equitable and safe
3h ago

New federal report: Dress codes can make school less equitable and safe
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Avelar

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
10m ago
Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak
15m ago
Bringing a dog along for a holiday stay? Make sure to plan
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top