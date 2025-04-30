5 people injured after older man allegedly lost control of his car in Denmark, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Five people were reported injured after an older man allegedly lost control of his car and crashed near a bridge crossing in Denmark's capital on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police and emergency services responded to the crash in Copenhagen.
Additional details weren't immediately available, including the types of injuries sustained by the victims and what caused the driver to lose control.
Keep Reading
Backups easing after crashes on I-285, I-85 in DeKalb
A big rig caught fire on I-285 West at Buford Highway around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions
Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.
Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college
Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.